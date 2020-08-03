South Of No North Posts New Song "Indie Ass" Online
Italian groove/sludge metal band South Of No North has posted a new song online entitled, "Indie Ass." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Phagocity," which is scheduled to be released on September 4th through Cult Of Parthenope.
