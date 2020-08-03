Laere Premiere Two New Songs From Upcoming Album "Solve"
Bochum, Germany-based black metal band Laere premiere two songs from their impending new album "Solve", which will be released on August 10th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Tenebrae" and "Reliquiae" below.

