Over the Voids… Premiere New Song "Corridors inside a glacier" From Upcoming New Album "Hadal"
Polish band Over the Voids… premiere a new song called "Corridors inside a glacier", taken from their upcoming new album "Hadal", which will be released by Nordvis on August 28th.
Check out now "Corridors inside a glacier" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cynabare Urne Premiere New Song "Cynabare Urne"
- Next Article:
Laere Premiere Two New Songs From Upcoming Album
0 Comments on "Over the Voids… Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.