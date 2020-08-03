Cynabare Urne Premiere New Song "Cynabare Urne" From Upcoming New Album "Obsidian Daggers and Cinnabar Skulls"
Finnish band Cynabare Urne premiere a new song entitled "Cynabare Urne", taken from their upcoming new record "Obsidian Daggers and Cinnabar Skulls". The album will be released on October 16th by Helter Skelter, Blood Harvest, Regain, and Shadow Records.
Check out now "Cynabare Urne" below.
