Dead To Fall Premiere First New Track In Over A Decade “No One Is Coming To Help”

Dead To Fall premiere their first new music in 12 years. The single is titled “No One Is Coming To Help” and you can stream it via Bandcamp below.



<a href="http://deadtofall.bandcamp.com/track/no-one-is-coming-to-help">No One Is Coming to Help by Dead To Fall</a>

Say Dead To Fall of that:

“Throughout our time as a band we have had incredible opportunities in Chicago and Milwaukee from the hard work of bolth Andy Parmann and Shane Merrill. It’s going to be a while until shows get back to normal, and when they do, we want to do shows with these amazing humans. In the mean time it’s up to us in the rest of the community to keep things afloat. 100% of the proceeds from this song will be split between the two.

Even if you don’t live near those cities there are venues, aritists and promoters struggling to keep the lights on near you. Figure out how you can help, because you can’t count on anyone else to do it for you.”