Dead To Fall Premiere First New Track In Over A Decade “No One Is Coming To Help”
Dead To Fall premiere their first new music in 12 years. The single is titled “No One Is Coming To Help” and you can stream it via Bandcamp below.
Say Dead To Fall of that:
“Throughout our time as a band we have had incredible opportunities in Chicago and Milwaukee from the hard work of bolth Andy Parmann and Shane Merrill. It’s going to be a while until shows get back to normal, and when they do, we want to do shows with these amazing humans. In the mean time it’s up to us in the rest of the community to keep things afloat. 100% of the proceeds from this song will be split between the two.
Even if you don’t live near those cities there are venues, aritists and promoters struggling to keep the lights on near you. Figure out how you can help, because you can’t count on anyone else to do it for you.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tableau Mort Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Cynabare Urne Premiere New Song "Cynabare Urne"
0 Comments on "Dead To Fall Premiere First New Song In 12 Years"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.