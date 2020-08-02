Tableau Mort Premiere New Single "Heresy: Upon the Altar"

UK black metal outfit Tableau Mort have premiered a lyric video for their latest single "Heresy: Upon the Altar". The track was mixed and mastered once again by Neil Haynes at Parlour Studios (Dimmu Borgir, Amorphis, Brujeria, Napalm Death) and was released in digital format only, available on all streaming platforms.



