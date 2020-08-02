Kalt Vindur Premiere New Song "Eyes Ov Gods" From Upcoming New Album "…And Nothing is Endless"
Polish black metal outfit Kalt Vindur premiere a new song called "Eyes Ov Gods", taken from their upcoming new second album "…And Nothing is Endless", which will be released by Witching Hour Productions on August 7th.
Check out now "Eyes Ov Gods" below.
