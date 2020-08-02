Infera Bruo Premiere New Song "Mining Shadows for Unlight" From Upcoming New Album "Rites of the Nameless"
Boston-based black metal quartet Infera Bruo premiere a new song entitled "Mining Shadows for Unlight", taken from their upcoming new album "Rites of the Nameless", which ill be released by Prosthetic Records on October 16th.
Check out now "Mining Shadows for Unlight" below.
