Marche Funèbre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Belgian band Marche Funèbre premiere a new song and lyric video "When All Is Said", taken from their upcoming new album "Einderlicht". The record will be released on September 25th on CD and digitally by Hypnotic Dirge and Solitude Productions, and in an LP edition by The Vinyl Division and Hypnotic Dirge.
Check out now "When All Is Said" below.
