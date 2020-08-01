Signals (Ex-A Skylit Drive/Of Mice & Men) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Not If I Save You First”

Signals premiere a video for their new track “Not If I Save You First” below. The band feature ex-A Skylit Drive singer Michael Jagmin and ex-Of Mice & Men guitarist/vocalist Jon Kintz among their ranks. I related news the group have also a new record by the name of “Death In Divide” in the works.





Says Jagmin of this new single:

“‘Not If I Save You First‘ is about my internal struggle with the idea of death, but also about my overall hope that when my time is up and I’ve left this life, my family and loved ones continue to live their lives to the absolute fullest, love strong, and make countless timeless memories.”