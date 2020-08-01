Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn/Core 10) Premiere New Single “Delusional”
Breaking In A Sequence (also known as Bias) premiere a new single by the name of “Delusional“. The band feature ex-Korn drummer David Silveria among their ranks, with the track being produced and mixed by Chris Collier at CMC21 Productions in Las Vegas, NV.
