"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn/Core 10) Premiere New Single “Delusional”

posted Aug 1, 2020 at 3:34 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Breaking In A Sequence (also known as Bias) premiere a new single by the name of “Delusional“. The band feature ex-Korn drummer David Silveria among their ranks, with the track being produced and mixed by Chris Collier at CMC21 Productions in Las Vegas, NV.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Breaking In A Sequence (Bias) Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 