Sevendust Reveals New Album "Blood & Stone" Details
On the heels of the current single, “The Day I Tried To Live”, moving up the radio charts, Sevendust are announcing their 13th studio album, Blood & Stone. The new album is scheduled for release on October 23 via Rise Records (the second for the band on the label).
The latest release also marks a return for the band with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash, and others. Blood & Stone is available for pre-order in various configurations here.
From the pulsating intro of album opener “Dying To Live” to the now popular album closer “The Day I Tried To Live”, Sevendust continue to push the sound they have made their own for more than 25 years. Tracks like “Love”, “Blood From A Stone”, “Kill Me” and “Against The World” showcases why the band has been adored by fans and critics alike. Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose have raised the bar with Blood & Stone. The new music fits perfectly alongside with the bands most seminal tracks that have become the cornerstone of the band’s live performances.
Blood & Stone tracklisting:
1. Dying To Live
2. Love
3. Blood From A Stone
4. Feel Like Going On
5. What You’ve Become
6. Kill Me
7. Nothing Left To See Here Anymore
8. Desperation
9. Criminal
10. Against The World
11. Alone
12. Wish You Well
13. The Day I Tried To Live (Soundgarden cover)
