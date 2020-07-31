Volcanova Releases "Super Duper Van" Music Video
Iceland based power-trio Volcanova will release "Super Duper Van" today, July 31, 2020. The single is the last one leading up to their upcoming debut album "Radical Waves", out August 21, 2020 on The Sign Records. Released with a music video, "Super Duper Van" tells the tale of a never-ending ride through outer space in a magic, flying camper, and has an epic chorus made possible by the band's three singers.
"Super Duper Van" is the third and final single leading up to Volcanova‘s debut album "Radical Waves." The Icelandic band, whose resumé includes 2 full UK tours and opening gigs for Elder and The Vintage Caravan to name a few, has written a true anthem. "Super Duper Van" offers everything one could expect in a well-written stoner rock song - fuzzy riffs, headbanging bass grooves and spaced out lyrics. Adding to that is a tasteful use of vocal harmonies, rarely found in this genre of music.
The album, "Radical Waves," is to be released on August 21 by The Sign Records. An album that, in short, can best be described as a collection of uplifting moments with epic guitar solos that are underpinned by head banging bass grooves complemented with a tasteful use of cowbell!
