U.D.O. & Das Musikkorps Der Bundeswehr Posts New Music Video "Pandemonium" Online
German heavy metal legend Udo Dirkschneider has posted a new music video online, their third from U.D.O.'s latest album, "We Are One," which was recorded with the Musikkorps der Bundeswehr/Band of the German Armed Forces. You can check it out below. The album is available now through AFM Records.
