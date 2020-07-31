Headline News

Former Picture/The Rods Singer Sammy Shmoulik Avigal Passes Away

Sammy Shmoulik Avigal, the former vocalist of Dutch heavy metal favourites Picture, as well as a former vocalist for The Rods and Guardians Of The Flame, has sadly died at the age of sixty five after a battle with cancer. A statement from his wife reads as follows:

"I wanted to let you all know that at 4:58 he lost his battle and passed away. Please celebrate the man, the legend. Goodbye my love — we all love you."

Picture has issued the following statement:

"Needless to say we are heartbroken by this terrible news. Sammy was a great friend, a great performer and vocalist. We are very proud that he was the singer in our band in 1982 with whom we recorded one of the best Dutch metal albums ever: Diamond Dreamer. We will miss you and would have really wanted to do some tours with you to celebrate this album but it wasn’t to be. Our thoughts and prayers go to your wife and next of kin. Godspeed Sammy Shmoulik Avigal!"

The Rods drummer Carl Canedy added:

"Sad news today about losing our friend and former bandmate Shmoulik Avigal. David Rock Feinstein and I met Shmoulik when Jack Starr brought him to my house in Cortland. Smoulik and I proceeded to start working with Craig Gruber, Andrew Duck Mac Donald and Tom Inamorato.?? David loved Shmouliks voice as much as I did so we decided that he would be the lead singer for The Rods on the Heavier Than Thou album. He was an amazing talent and brilliant man who will be missed by those of us who knew him. The link below is for a song I wrote, that he really loved, called ‘Heat of the Night’. He did the song with another band he was in called Harpo, with John Hahn. ???I saw them live and they played this song. It was a huge honor to hear him sing one of my songs live. RIP Shmoulik! Condolences to his family."