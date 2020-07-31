"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Raven Uploads New Lyric Video "Top Of The Mountain"

posted Jul 31, 2020 at 9:48 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

SPV/Steamhammer will release Metal City, the game changing blistering new studio album from legendary metal maniacs Raven, on September 18th. They have released a new single and lyric video for the song "Top Of The Mountain" today. Check it out below.

Brothers John Gallagher and Mark Gallagher along with drumming phenom Mike Heller have absolutely laid down the gauntlet with this work. Ten metallic masterpieces tapping heavily into that “wiped out” vein of speed, power & insanity - while taking a quantum leap forward technically and creatively in order to make THE defining album of their career. Raw, unhinged and uncompromising!

Tracklisting "Metal City":

1. The Power
2. Top Of The Mountain
3. Human Race
4. Metal City
5. Battlescarred
6. Cybertron
7. Motorheadin'
8. Not So Easy
9. Break
10. When Worlds Collide

