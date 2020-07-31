Raven Uploads New Lyric Video "Top Of The Mountain"
SPV/Steamhammer will release Metal City, the game changing blistering new studio album from legendary metal maniacs Raven, on September 18th. They have released a new single and lyric video for the song "Top Of The Mountain" today. Check it out below.
Brothers John Gallagher and Mark Gallagher along with drumming phenom Mike Heller have absolutely laid down the gauntlet with this work. Ten metallic masterpieces tapping heavily into that “wiped out” vein of speed, power & insanity - while taking a quantum leap forward technically and creatively in order to make THE defining album of their career. Raw, unhinged and uncompromising!
Tracklisting "Metal City":
1. The Power
2. Top Of The Mountain
3. Human Race
4. Metal City
5. Battlescarred
6. Cybertron
7. Motorheadin'
8. Not So Easy
9. Break
10. When Worlds Collide
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lost In Static Posts New Single Online
- Next Article:
Former Picture Singer Passes Away
0 Comments on "Raven Uploads New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.