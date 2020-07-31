Manticora Reveals New Album "To Live To Kill To Live" Details; Posts New Music Video "Eaten By Beasts" Online

Manticora the Danish prog-thrash veterans, are releasing the first single/video from their upcoming album "To Live To Kill To Live," the follow-up and 2nd part of a huge concept, to 2018's "To Kill To Live To Kill" - both albums, based on the 334-page horror/thriller novel that lead singer Lars F. Larsen wrote (also released in 2018).

The video for the song "Eaten By The Beasts" deals with the brutal murder of a young criminal, who has raped the daughter of a farmer. The farmer hires a hitman to get rid of the rapist, and the rapist is eaten alive by a number of huge, hungry pigs, owned by the farmer. It's all karma, and the video is based on the concept.

The music on both albums was recorded partially in the band's own studio and recorded/mixed in Hansen Studios, with world-famous producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Destruction, a.o.) who also produced the first two Manticora albums back in the last millenium.

"To Live To Kill To Live" tracklisting:

1. Katana – The Moths and The Dragonflies/Katana – Mud

2. To Nanjing

3. The Farmer's Tale, Pt. 3 – Eaten by The Beasts

4. Slaughter in The Desert Room

5. Through the Eyes of The Killer – Filing Teeth

6. Katana – Death of The Meaning of Life

7.Tasered/Ice Cage

8. Goodbye Tina

9. Tasered/Removal

10. Stalin Strikes

11. Ten Thousand Cold Nights

12. Katana – Beheaded