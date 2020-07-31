Defecto Releases New Music Video For "Rise"

Defecto releases their first single "Rise" from their upcoming album "Duality today!

4 guys are living the ultimate grown-up boomer life, with cliche boring jobs and no style whatsoever, you would think. But, instead of going to work, they meet up in a secret hideout, to pick up their awesome cars, play rock & roll, and be epic rockstars all day.

The Danish metal acts dive into the metal scene has been both successful and hectic. Just a year after the release of their debut, they were offered supporting slots for both Metallica and Rammstein. Defecto played numerous sold out shows, both domestic as well as around Europe. In addition, they also played some of Europe's biggest rock festivals. This gave the band a reputation of being a solid live act. The millions of streams that Defecto has reached in their career so far also show that there is something deeper and more meaningful in their music that the fans love about Defecto.

This fall sees the release of the bands' third album, titled "Duality". It's a combination of both light and dark, and the culmination of what Defecto stands for.