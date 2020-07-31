Interview

Let Us Prey Frontman Marc Lopes Discusses Debut Album "Virtues Of The Vicious," Songwriting And Collaborations

Without question, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the music industry hard. Bands are unable to tour in most places and releasing albums is proving to be a different kettle of fish from the normal process. So what about bands who are releasing their debut album? This is exactly the dilemma supergroup Let Us Prey has had to deal with, but in keeping with the never say die attitude metal musicians embody, the group has forged ahead and their first full length, "Virtues Of The Vicious" has proved to be an absolute scorcher, one well worth the time of fans across the whole metal spectrum.

Boasting a stellar lineup as well as guest appearances from members of Anthrax, Testament, Autograph and the late Oli Herbert of All That Remains, "Virtues Of The Vicious" is as impressive a debut as there's ever been. To learn more about the album, I spoke with frontman Marc Lopes (also vocalist for Ross The Boss) about the record, how the collaborations came about and how the band has been dealing with the pandemic.

Diamond Oz: The album has so much to offer, particularly in the thrash department but it's also quite progressive. With such complexities, does it take longer to write songs for Let Us Prey than it does your previous bands?

Marc Lopes: Yes writing for LUP is quite a process for sure, it may appear to the listener at times to be sporatic chaos but its very organized chaos. (laughs) A lot of trial and error. Some come together easier than others as any artist will tell you.

Oz: Another notable feature of the album is the guests who appear. How did these collaborations come about?

Marc: All the guest are personal friends of mine. We all have wanted to work with each other, so this seemed like a great chance to collaborate like this with the kind of schedules we all have. It was fun and each person fit the tunes perfectly for what I wanted to achieve.

Oz: The record also boasts some fantastic artwork. Who was the artist and how does the imagery relate to the themes of the album?

Marc: The cover and interior artwork actually came about after the promo EP was done, I used some elements of the EP and built upon it as a sequel of sorts. Renowned artist Gustavo Sazes did the original EP work and I did the VOVTV work. The cover is based on a photograph I took in Norway at the Oslo Sculpture park, the artist is Gustavo Vigeland. Something about Gustovo’s here. (laughs) The themes throughout are based on AI, machines and the human animal.

Oz: Why was there a four year gap between "Virtues Of The Vicious" and the "The Saint Of Killers" EP?

Marc: Touring non stop with Ross The Boss band was held all that up, but we are firing on all cylinders now and for the foreseeable future.

Oz: How has the relationship between Let Us Prey and M-Theory Audio been so far?

Marc: So far so good, great group of people that know and believe in their bands. Understanding fully what an artist is about and wants to achieve is vital.

Oz: Obviously right now, live shows are practically non-existent in the United States. How difficult have you found it to promote such an important album without the option of touring?

Marc: Eh it’s definitely a challenge. All forms of social media are so key at the moment, keeping the content flowing and staying in sight of the metal fans is vital.

Oz: Although things are up in the air right now, does the band have any plans in place for the rest of the year?

Marc: Oh we are super busy with doing more video for this record and we are in pre production for the next record which is mostly written, just deciding on what tunes we want to record. ?

"Virtues Of The Vicious" is out now.