Korpiklaani Launces Their Own Vodka Brand; Announces Livestream Show On August 29th

With over 100 million streams and views of "Vodka" racked up, making this arguably the most popular song about vodka ever, it comes as no surprise that Korpiklaani are launching their own unique Finnish Spruce flavoured Craft Vodka. They'll be collaborating with one of Finland’s largest independent breweries and distilleries, Pyynikin who also produced the Kopiklaani Lager.

To celebrate, Korpiklaani will fulfil everyone’s dream of having a “piss up in a brewery” and will perform live from inside the brewery on Saturday August 29th at 7PM BST. Bringing with them full production, stage, lights and LED screens all built in front of the beer tanks, this will be the event of the year. The livestream will stay available on the website for an unlimited time.

Head here for the live stream link and details: https://korpiklaani.live

Tickets can bought from their new website, https://korpiklaani.live where you can also get exclusive merch and also pre-order the Vodka. The new website is designed for the new world we live in and will host more live streaming events and other live content in the future.

Today, the band also releases a trailer for the live stream, which can be seen below.

Korpiklaani Vodka is a premium grain based vodka from the land of a thousand lakes. Distilled, handpicked spruce, together with the purest water in the world forms a product with a unique forest aroma and perfect smoothness. Samuli Peltonummi, the head distiller of Pyynikin Distilling Company is excited and proud of being able to distill Kopiklaani Vodka into an actual vodka. In his opinion, spruce gives a powerful and authentic Finnish flavour that fits well with Korpiklaani's music and spirit.