Solstafir Reveals New Album "Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love" Details

Icelandic post metal outfit Sólstafir has announced details of their new album, "Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love," set for worldwide release on November 6th. Pre-orders will be available soon. The band has also released a teaser for the new record, created by Aimed & Framed, which can be viewed below.

Sólstafir’s new opus, "Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love," highlights the contrasting influences that have inspired the band over the years. The Icelandic post rock band have mastered all these elements and blended it seamlessly into one record.

"Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love" was recorded at the Sundlaugin Studio in Iceland, where previous albums Svartir Sandar, Ótta and Berdreyminn were also recorded by producer Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Rós, Alcest, Damien Rice). The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

1. Akkeri

2. Drýsill

3. Rökkur

4. Her Fall From Grace

5. Dionysus

6. Til Moldar

7. Alda Syndanna

8. Or

9. Úlfur

10. Hrollkalda Þoka Einmanaleikans (bonus track)

11. Hann For Sjalfur (bonus track)