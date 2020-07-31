Greg Puciato (Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) Premieres New Single “Roach Hiss”

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) premieres a new single called “Roach Hiss” streaming via YouTube below. Puciato will release his debut solo effort titled “Child Soldier: Creator Of God“, on October 23 through Federal Prisoner.



