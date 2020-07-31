Mastodon Premiere New Single “Fallen Torches”
Mastodon‘s new single “Fallen Torches” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. It features Neurosis‘ Scott Kelly and arrives ahead of the band's impending rarities compilation titled “Medium Rarities“, which will be released on September 11th.
