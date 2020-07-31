The Fall Of Troy Premiere New Single “Chain Wallet, Nike Shoes”
A second new advance track titled “Chain Wallet, Nike Shoes” from The Fall Of Troy‘s forthcoming new album “Mukiltearth” has premiered online via YouTube streaming below. An August 08th release date has been scheduled for the record.
