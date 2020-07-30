Wolves In The Throne Room Working On New Album; Signs With Relapse Records In North America
Washington based black metal outfit Wolves In The Throne Room has announced that they have partnered with Relapse Records to release their next album in North America, while distribution around the rest of the world will be handled by Century Media. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"Wolfcult! We are proud to announce our collaboration with Relapse Records records. As fans of the label since the early days, we are excited to be working with such capable folks. We are currently crafting our forthcoming record which will be released in North America by Relapse in alliance with Century Media Records who will be handling the rest of the world. More news to be announced very soon."
This will mark the band's seventh full length studio album and their first since 2017's, "Thrice Woven."
