Chaos Magic Featuring Caterina Nix Posts New Music Video "Falling Again" Online
Chilean symphonic metal outfit Chaos Magic, which features vocalist Caterina Nix, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Falling Again." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's sophomore album, "Furyborn," which was released last year through Frontiers Music SRL.
