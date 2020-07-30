Dee Snider Releases "For The Love Of Metal" Live Video

Legendary heavy metal frontman, actor and radio personality DEE SNIDER is about to drop For The Love Of Metal Live, a larger than life live album and DVD/Blu-Ray set, this Friday, July 31 via Napalm Records.

Music lovers around the world are craving the return of live concert experiences, and "For The Love Of Metal Live" is just the thing to keep live music where it belongs – with the fans! Combined behind-the-scenes footage, various detailed interview clips, insightful personal commentary and electrifying live performances make this release an entertaining experience that every heavy metal fan needs in their collection.

Today, in celebration of release week and as a follow up to the premieres of dominating studio track "Prove Me Wrong" and the energetic live video for "I Am The Hurricane", Dee Snider has revealed yet another video – this time for the live album version of "For The Love Of Metal". A sinister groove leads the listener down a darkened path, careening into a heavy thrashing verse accented by guitar harmonics. Dee Snider chants his ode to heavy metal music with a confident, riotous passion, and with his band by his side, delivers a vehement in-the-flesh performance.

Dee Snider says about "For The Love Of Metal" Live:

"When Jamey Jasta told me his idea for this song, I thought it sounded crazy. But after we were done putting it together and recording For The Love Of Metal, I knew we made a statement that not only needed to be made, but will speak for the heavy metal community for years to come. Because at the end of the day, we are all fucking metal! This is my new favorite song to perform live!"