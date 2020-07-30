Enslaved To Stream Roadburn "Chronicles Of The Northbound" Digital Show Today

Enslaved are preparing for the debut show of their Cinematic Summer Tour, streaming this evening at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST. The unique first performance is named "Chronicles Of The Northbound" - a collaboration with Roadburn Festival, it will encompass a career spanning set including five recently fan-voted favourites.

Stream the event today @ 7pm BST / 8pm CEST/ 2pm EST: https://youtu.be/6bLCXhJnYJE

*you can sign up now for a show notification, and join the waiting room to chat about the upcoming show

Enslaved are also pleased to reveal an exclusive merchandise range accompanying the Cinematic Summer Tour, with designs viewable below inc. more information. To give everyone the chance to be part of this completely novum in music, all three shows will be free of charge, however Enslaved have launched a donation link if fans wish to make a contribution towards the costs of putting the shows on.

Donation link: paypal.me/enslavedofficial

Purchase exclusive Cinematic Summer Tour merch here:

US store: https://enslaved.aisamerch.com/ / EU store: https://enslaved.aisamerch.de/shop-en

Cinematic Summer Tour information:

For this forward-thinking concept, ENSLAVED are joining forces with three festivals, to present fans with three different shows:

July 30th - in cooperation with Roadburn, the tour launches with a "Chronicles Of The Northbound" show.

August 20th - the second show will be a "Below The Lights" set, presented by Beyond The Gates festival.

September 30th - the band will end their virtual tour at Summer Breeze festival with a presentation of some new songs, for "Utgard - The Journey Within“.

Guitarist Ivar stated: "'We must stick apart' is a proverb of Discordianism (a religion I might or might not have just made up) that might fit the situation we are all in now. We are all isolated in various degrees; and we all miss live music. So, we have stuck apart and with our fantastic team of super-people in management, label and booking, plus three of our best friends who happen to be the very creme de la creme of European Festivals; we are now able to present this digital festival-tour. We are already hard at work preparing sets and shows that will make this one for the (e-)books. Thank you for your support, faith in us and patience - to have fans like you is an absolute privilege. See you in the ether!"