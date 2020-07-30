Black Sun Posts New Single "Terror Zone" Featuring Former Firewind/Mayan Singer Henning Basse Online

Well known in their home country of Ecuador and South America for supporting bands like Judas Priest, Kreator, Firewind (Immortals Tour 2018), Edguy, UDO, and more. Heavy metal trio Black Sun will be releasing their new EP "Silent Enemy" on September 4, 2020, via Rockshots Records. The EP follows the band's three previous albums "The Pupetteer" (2017), "Dance of Elders" (2010), and "Tyrant From a Foreign Land" (2015).

During the production of Black Sun's new material, the band parted ways with their longtime lead singer. Under the guidance of the EP's producer Nino Laurenne (Emma Winner – Finnish Grammy, Hevisaurus, Amorphis, The Rasmus), Black Sun found ways to complete the EP with guest singers on all the tracks. Guests include Finnish metal legends and talents like Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Lordi, Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Pasi Rantanen (Thunderstone), Elias Viljanen (Sonata Arctica ), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), Jukka Pelkonen (Omnium Gatherum), Asim Searah (Wintersun/Damnation Plan), Topias Kupiainen (Arion), Henning Basse (Firewind), Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum / Norther) and JF Aguirre (JF Aguirre Project). All come together to create a powerful and catchy metal hymn.

The band adds:

"This EP is a new beginning for Black Sun, the tracks were written during the touring period for the last album. However, during the production and recording sessions, the former singer was removed from the band. Consequently, the songs changed, the band had more flexibility and freedom on where to take these songs. Hence, the featuring of many different singers is what makes this EP unique. We can't tell you exactly what will happen next, but we can guarantee this is only the beginning of an exciting new chapter, a rebirth that will bring much more music soon enough."

Today, the band is sharing their third single "Terror Zone" featuring guest vocals from Henning Basse (ex-Firewind, ex-Mayan, ex-Sons Of Seasons).

The band comments:

"An aggressive Judas Priest-like beat with energetic and thundering vocals from Henning Basse. This song illustrates what one might feel during a war-zone, even if that war-zone is inside your mind."