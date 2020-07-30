Belphegor Announces European Tour Dates With Incantation

Blackened death metal veterans Belphegor have announced their Death Magick Over Europe tour for November. Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters Incantation and black metal outfit Horna, along with Necrosy. The Totenrituals will kick off on November 4th in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club on November 29th.

Vocalist / founder Helmuth comments: "After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of Belphegor is found while on stage."

The tour dates are as follows:

November 4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

November 7 - Aalborg, Denmark - Aalborg Metal Fest

November 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

November 12 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

November 13 - Strenice, Czech Republic - Culture House

November 14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Empty Hell Fest

November 15 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub

November 17 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse

November 18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

November 20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

November 21 - Wavre, Belgium - Mass Deathruction Fest

November 22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

November 24 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant

November 25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

November 26 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

November 27 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It

November 28 - Milan, Italy - Black Winter Fest

November 29 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv