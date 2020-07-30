Belphegor Announces European Tour Dates With Incantation
Blackened death metal veterans Belphegor have announced their Death Magick Over Europe tour for November. Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters Incantation and black metal outfit Horna, along with Necrosy. The Totenrituals will kick off on November 4th in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club on November 29th.
Vocalist / founder Helmuth comments: "After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of Belphegor is found while on stage."
The tour dates are as follows:
November 4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
November 7 - Aalborg, Denmark - Aalborg Metal Fest
November 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
November 12 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
November 13 - Strenice, Czech Republic - Culture House
November 14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Empty Hell Fest
November 15 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub
November 17 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse
November 18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
November 20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
November 21 - Wavre, Belgium - Mass Deathruction Fest
November 22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
November 24 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant
November 25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
November 26 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame
November 27 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It
November 28 - Milan, Italy - Black Winter Fest
November 29 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
