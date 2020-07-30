Exclusive
Sibireal Premiere New Song "Blood Color Sky" From Upcoming New Album
Russian thrash/black metal band Sibireal have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Blood Color Sky", taken from their impending new album of the same name. The record will be co-released by by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Wings Of Destruction (Russia).
Check out now "Blood Color Sky" below.
