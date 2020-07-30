Burnt Offering Premiere New Song "The Night of Harvest" From Upcoming Debut Album "Harvest" (“Жатва”)
Multi-national black metal trio Burnt Offering premiere a new song called "The Night of Harvest", taken from their upcoming debut album "Harvest" (“Жатва”), which will be co-released by Casus Belli Musica and Beverina on August 20th.
Check out now "The Night of Harvest" below.
