SVNTH Premiere New Song "Erasing Gods’ Towers" From Upcoming New Album "Spring in Blue"
SVNTH premiere a new song entitled "Erasing Gods’ Towers", taken from their upcoming new album "Spring in Blue", which will be released by Transcending Records on August 28th.
Check out now "Erasing Gods’ Towers" below.
