SUMAC Premiere New Single “The Iron Chair”
SUMAC premiere their new single “The Iron Chair” off of their fourth full-length, “May You Be Held“. The album is scheduled to drop via Thrill Jockey on September 18th.
Speaking of this new song, the band’s frontman/guitarist Aaron Turner offered:
“As an artist in this time of significant upheaval, society seemingly having reached the end of its current iteration, it’s of critical importance to absorb and interpret this process of dissolution – and of the transformation that hopefully follows it. While I don’t believe we’re on the brink of collective destruction precisely now, this is clearly a pivotal stage in the story of humankind – and there is something that feels right about this music at this exact and very uncertain moment.”
