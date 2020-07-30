Necrot Premiere New Track “Your Hell” From Upcoming New Album "Mortal"

The single “Your Hell” has premiered as the third advance track from Necrot‘s upcoming new full-length, “Mortal“. The album will arrive in stores on August 28th via Tankcrimes.

Tells bassist/singer Luca Indrio of the track:

“‘Your Hell‘ talks about the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator of violence; how the trauma of the victim often creates new future offenders. It focuses on a vicious circle where the victim carries the trauma of the violence received, building from pain the resentment necessary to become the next perpetrator.

The song also talks about the moment in which the eyes of both meet seeing each other’s future and past. The song never really literally says ‘your hell’ in the lyrics, but it does say, ‘my hell will be yours’ making it in fact ‘Your Hell.'”