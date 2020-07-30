Necrot Premiere New Track “Your Hell” From Upcoming New Album "Mortal"
The single “Your Hell” has premiered as the third advance track from Necrot‘s upcoming new full-length, “Mortal“. The album will arrive in stores on August 28th via Tankcrimes.
Tells bassist/singer Luca Indrio of the track:
“‘Your Hell‘ talks about the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator of violence; how the trauma of the victim often creates new future offenders. It focuses on a vicious circle where the victim carries the trauma of the violence received, building from pain the resentment necessary to become the next perpetrator.
The song also talks about the moment in which the eyes of both meet seeing each other’s future and past. The song never really literally says ‘your hell’ in the lyrics, but it does say, ‘my hell will be yours’ making it in fact ‘Your Hell.'”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Corey Taylor Premieres Two New Solo Tracks
- Next Article:
Red Fang Premiere New Single “Stereo Nucleosis”
0 Comments on "Necrot Premiere New Track “Your Hell”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.