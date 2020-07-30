"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Corey Taylor Premieres Two Solo Tracks “CMFT Must Be Stopped” & “Black Eyes Blue”

posted Jul 30, 2020 at 12:48 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Slipknot/Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor premieres two new tracks from his new solo project. Those singles, “Black Eyes Blue” and “CMFT Must Be Stopped” are both streaming via YouTube below. Both songsare taken from Taylor‘s impending new debut solo full-length, “CMFT“, which will hit stores on October 02nd via Roadrunner Records.


“Black Eyes Blue”:

1 Comment on "Corey Taylor Premieres Two New Solo Tracks"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. Thumbsdown writes:

aside from Tech N9ne, these are absolute crap

# Jul 30, 2020 @ 3:15 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

