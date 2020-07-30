Corey Taylor Premieres Two Solo Tracks “CMFT Must Be Stopped” & “Black Eyes Blue”

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot/Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor premieres two new tracks from his new solo project. Those singles, “Black Eyes Blue” and “CMFT Must Be Stopped” are both streaming via YouTube below. Both songsare taken from Taylor‘s impending new debut solo full-length, “CMFT“, which will hit stores on October 02nd via Roadrunner Records.





“Black Eyes Blue”: