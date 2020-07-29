Marilyn Manson Reveals New Album Details; Posts Music Video For Title Track "We Are Chaos" Online
Band Photo: Marilyn Manson (?)
Shock rock icon Marilyn Manson has announced that he will be releasing a new album, entitled, "We Are Chaos," on September 11th. In addition to this, Manson has uploaded a music video for the album's title track, which can be seen below.
The tracklisting for "We Are Chaos" is as follows:
1. Red Black And Blue
2. We Are Chaos
3. Don’t Chase The Dead
4. Paint You With My Love
5. Half-Way & One Step Forward
6. Infinite Darkness
7. Perfume
8. Keep My Head Together
9. Solve Coagula
10. Broken Needle
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Marilyn Manson Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.