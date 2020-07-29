Marilyn Manson Reveals New Album Details; Posts Music Video For Title Track "We Are Chaos" Online

Band Photo: Marilyn Manson (?)

Shock rock icon Marilyn Manson has announced that he will be releasing a new album, entitled, "We Are Chaos," on September 11th. In addition to this, Manson has uploaded a music video for the album's title track, which can be seen below.

The tracklisting for "We Are Chaos" is as follows:

1. Red Black And Blue

2. We Are Chaos

3. Don’t Chase The Dead

4. Paint You With My Love

5. Half-Way & One Step Forward

6. Infinite Darkness

7. Perfume

8. Keep My Head Together

9. Solve Coagula

10. Broken Needle