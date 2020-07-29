"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Marilyn Manson Reveals New Album Details; Posts Music Video For Title Track "We Are Chaos" Online

posted Jul 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Shock rock icon Marilyn Manson has announced that he will be releasing a new album, entitled, "We Are Chaos," on September 11th. In addition to this, Manson has uploaded a music video for the album's title track, which can be seen below.

The tracklisting for "We Are Chaos" is as follows:

1. Red Black And Blue
2. We Are Chaos
3. Don’t Chase The Dead
4. Paint You With My Love
5. Half-Way & One Step Forward
6. Infinite Darkness
7. Perfume
8. Keep My Head Together
9. Solve Coagula
10. Broken Needle

