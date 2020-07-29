Kataklysm Discusses New Album Title "Unconquered" In Latest Trailer
Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, will release their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band released the first album trailer. Watch as Maurizio Iacono discusses the title of the new album, below.
Maurizio comments, "Unconquered is actually what Kataklysm is about. It's not letting anything get in its way and not being dominated by any trends or by anybody. We just kept doing our thing. People can criticize and say whatever they want but in the end, we're Kataklysm. We're still here almost 30 years now. We still have some gas in the tank and you are gonna see it. This record is probably one of our strongest records we have done."
