Orbit Culture Releases New In Studio Performance Video Of "The Shadowing"

Swedish metal quartet Orbit Culture have unveiled a live studio recording of single "The Shadowing," taken from new album "Nija," on 7th August via Seek & Strike. You can check out the video below.

Quickly after forming, Orbit Culture released a self-produced EP and an LP, but it was summer 2016 when two new members joined the band - Richard Hansson on the lead guitar and Fredrik Lennartsson on the bass guitar - and the quartet perfectly honed their distinctive sound.

With the new line-up in place the band set to work on stunning new album "Nija" and in 2019 caught the attention of the Seek and Strike label, who signed them immediately.