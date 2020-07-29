Orbit Culture Releases New In Studio Performance Video Of "The Shadowing"
Swedish metal quartet Orbit Culture have unveiled a live studio recording of single "The Shadowing," taken from new album "Nija," on 7th August via Seek & Strike. You can check out the video below.
Quickly after forming, Orbit Culture released a self-produced EP and an LP, but it was summer 2016 when two new members joined the band - Richard Hansson on the lead guitar and Fredrik Lennartsson on the bass guitar - and the quartet perfectly honed their distinctive sound.
With the new line-up in place the band set to work on stunning new album "Nija" and in 2019 caught the attention of the Seek and Strike label, who signed them immediately.
This band is incredible