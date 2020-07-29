In Flames Posts New Album "Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition" Trailer Online

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Swedish metal powerhouse In Flames have revealed a new trailer today for their upcoming "Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition)" that’s due out on August 28th from Nuclear Blast. In their latest video Anders Fridén and Björn Gelotte discuss their decision and process for re-recording fan favourites from the groundbreaking album.

Celebrating the 2 decade milestone of their critically acclaimed breakthrough, In Flames has released the "Clayman 2020" bonus tracks, which are available now on all digital and streaming services via Nuclear Blast.