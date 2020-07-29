From The Depth Posts New Single "Immortal" Online

Italian power metallers From The Depth are sharing their second single "Immortal" off their second full-length album "Moments" set for release on August 28, 2020 via Rockshots Records. The track features guest keyboards by Dave Castro and Oreste Giacomini along with the ending choir vocal line by Alessandro Karabelas.

The band adds:

"This is the song that was the most 'anticipated' by fans during our latest live shows and then became a must in every setlist. It’s a real hymn with its solid main riff and keyboard melodies. During the last stages of production, we finalized everything with the choir, recorded with all our vocalist friends, and we got exactly what we were looking for... a majestic arrangement for a solid metal riffing."