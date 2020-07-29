Epica Posts Eighth Part Of Studio Vlog Series Online

Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica have recorded their eighth album at Sandlane Recording Facilities in the Netherlands. In April 2020 the recording hit a big challenge as Simone Simons was not allowed to travel to the Netherlands because of COVID-19. Luckily, she was able to remote-record the vocals from Bader Studios in Europe. In this episode, you get a behind-the-scenes look at how she pulled off the vocal recordings.

Simone Simons comments: "We were facing a lot of challenges when the Corona Crisis hit Europe. I had to search for an alternative recording studio nearby to record my vocals for our new album. In this episode, I give you a little look 'behind the studio' where I recorded and on top of that you get to hear some more melodies from our upcoming album. Hope you like it!"