Winter Nights Streaming New Self-Titled Album

Set to unleash their self-titled album on July 31st, NYC death metal Winter Nights is streaming the release in full via its premiere on MetalInsider here.

The self-titled album follows the band's 2014 widely praised full length "An Endless Apocalypse". Recorded between 2015 and 2018 at Atomic Sound in Brooklyn, New York, this new album is clearly progress for Winter Nights. Showing its maturity, it’s easy to hear the difference between the self-titled album and its predecessor.

Combining dark, foreboding lyrics and melodic interludes breaking up pounding riffs, the primary themes on the album relate to the feeling of being stuck on the idea of death. The lyrics are a sort of metaphor of losing someone and / or taking your own life for one purpose or another. Winter Nights explains the album in their own words, painting a grim picture:

"If you took a deep breath right before free-falling off a cliff in the pouring rain with a glimmer of sunshine trying to come through dark clouds only to fall into a dark hole and wake up crawling all fours on cold soil with snow falling in a dark moonlight forest."