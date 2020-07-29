Cytotoxin Posts New Music Video "Dominus" Online
German brutal death metallers Cytotoxin have unveiled a new taste of their new LP "Nuklearth," set for release on 21st August via Unique Leader Records.
Streaming worldwide now, you can watch the new video for the single "Dominus" below.
"Nuklearth" tracklisting:
1. Atomb
2. Lupus Aurora
3. Uran Breath
4. Dominus
5. Drown in Havoc
6. Soul Harvester
7. Coast of Lies
8. Quarantine Fortress
9. Dead Zone Anthem
10. Nuklearth
11. Mors Temporis
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
KöttGrav Premiere Debut Single "A Covetous Veil"
- Next Article:
Cruachan Splits With Two Members
0 Comments on "Cytotoxin Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.