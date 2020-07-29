KöttGrav (Zero Dawn, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single "A Covetous Veil"
Atmospheric prog tech-death outfit KöttGrav premiere their debut single named "A Covetous Veil". The band features Zero Dawn members Randy Abbott, guitarist Wyatt Sharp and Abbott's ex-Ov Lustra fellow band members Brian Miller on drums , as well as Jack Eaton (The Last King) on bass.
Check out now "A Covetous Veil" below.
Tell the band:
"KöttGrav is a bunch of wankers that wanted to bing bam boom smash ahhhhhh! from all sorts of stupid places. We are way too sexually comfortable with each other and overall we’re just a bunch of pieces of shit with no real value to any of their lives. After a bunch of other failed projects, we decided to make another project which will also probably fail pretty miserably...Plus our name isn't even English. Wanna know what it means? Good luck. Look it up or some shit. Here’s our first single “A Covetous Veil”. "
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Akurion (Ex-Cryptopsy, Etc.) Premiere New Video
- Next Article:
Cytotoxin Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "KöttGrav Premiere Debut Single 'A Covetous Veil'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.