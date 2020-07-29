Akurion (Ex-Cryptopsy, Cattle Decapitation) Premiere New Music Video For "Petals From a Rose Eventually Wither to Black" From Upcoming New Album "Come Forth to Me"
Akurion - featuring singer Mike DiSalvo (Coma Cluster Void, ex-Cryptopsy), guitarist Rob Milley (Neuraxis), bassist Oli Pinard (Cryptopsy, Cattle Decapitation, Neuraxis), and drummer Tommy McKinnon (Conflux, ex-Neuraxis, ex-Augury) - premiere a new music video for "Petals From a Rose Eventually Wither to Black". The track is taken from their new album "Come Forth to Me", out in stores now via Redefining Darkness.
Check out now "Petals From a Rose Eventually Wither to Black" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Æpoch Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
KöttGrav Premiere Debut Single "A Covetous Veil"
0 Comments on "Akurion (Ex-Cryptopsy, Etc.) Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.