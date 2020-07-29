Akurion (Ex-Cryptopsy, Cattle Decapitation) Premiere New Music Video For "Petals From a Rose Eventually Wither to Black" From Upcoming New Album "Come Forth to Me"

Akurion - featuring singer Mike DiSalvo (Coma Cluster Void, ex-Cryptopsy), guitarist Rob Milley (Neuraxis), bassist Oli Pinard (Cryptopsy, Cattle Decapitation, Neuraxis), and drummer Tommy McKinnon (Conflux, ex-Neuraxis, ex-Augury) - premiere a new music video for "Petals From a Rose Eventually Wither to Black". The track is taken from their new album "Come Forth to Me", out in stores now via Redefining Darkness.

Check out now "Petals From a Rose Eventually Wither to Black" below.