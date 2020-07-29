Æpoch Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "The Scryer"
Ontario-based technical death metal band Æpoch premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "The Scryer", which will be out in stores this Friday, July 31st, on CD and digitally.
Check out now "The Scryer" in its entirety below.
