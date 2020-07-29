Realize Premiere New Single "Disappear" From Upcoming New Album "Machine Violence"
Arizona-based industrial influenced metal band Realize will release their new effort “Machine Violence” through Relapse on September 25. An official music video for their new track off of it by the name of “Disappear“, is streaming for you below.
