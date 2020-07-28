Evoke Premiere New Song "Seeds of Death" From Upcoming Debut Album
Norwegian band Evoke premiere the title track to their impending debut album "Seeds of Death". The effort will be released on September 18th by Pulverised Records (CD, LP and digital).
Check out now "Seeds of Death" below.
