Silver Knife Premiere New Song "The Numinous Loom" From Upcoming New Debut Album "Unyielding / Unseeing"

Belgian/Dutch/French black metal quartet Silver Knife premiere a new song titled "The Numinous Loom", taken from their upcoming debut album "Unyielding / Unseeing", which will be released by Amor Fati Productions and Entropic Recordings on August 18th.

Check out now "The Numinous Loom" below.