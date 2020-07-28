Silver Knife Premiere New Song "The Numinous Loom" From Upcoming New Debut Album "Unyielding / Unseeing"
Belgian/Dutch/French black metal quartet Silver Knife premiere a new song titled "The Numinous Loom", taken from their upcoming debut album "Unyielding / Unseeing", which will be released by Amor Fati Productions and Entropic Recordings on August 18th.
Check out now "The Numinous Loom" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ottone Pesante Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Evoke Premiere New Song "Seeds of Death"
0 Comments on "Silver Knife Premiere New Song 'The Numinous Loom'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.